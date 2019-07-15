Mumbai:A cricketer’s partner is usually seen at the stands cheering for her beloved but that’s not the case with Reeva Solanki, wife of Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja alias Jaddu. According to reports, she was never interested in the gentleman’s game till she met her man.

Ravindra and Reeva’s love story is not the stereotypical childhood romance. They didn’t even meet at those glamorous parties. So where did they meet?

Apparently, Ravindra’s family was keen on getting him married soon too. His sister would ask him to search for suitable wedding matches but he would always brush aside the topic stating that he did not have time for anything apart from cricket. It is said though that Jadeja’s family found a worthy match for him around December 2015 in a Rajkot-based mechanical engineer named Riva Solanki who was just two years younger to Ravindra.

Riva’s father is a businessman from Rajkot and her mother works in Indian Railways. It is said that Riva and Naina (his sister) were acquaintances, and therefore the match seemed perfect to the Jadeja family, and they insisted that Ravindra meet the girl at least once. Reluctantly the ace cricketer agreed, and was bolted by a pleasant surprise when he realised that Riva was the kind of girl he was looking all this while.

Reeva, now a regular visitor at the stadium, revealed that Jadeja is basically a soft and kind-hearted person who loves horses and dogs. The all-rounder spends a considerable amount of time at his farm house.

They say behind every successful man, there is a woman. Reeva’s entry in his life earned him a berth in the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led ICC World T20 and Asia Cup squad.

Since marriage, Reeva is seen supporting her beau from the stands whenever he is playing and going by the looks of it love is surely in the air. In an interview after her marriage, she shared that she had no interest in cricket earlier but now watches it because of her husband.

“I particularly watch cricket when Ravindra is batting or bowling.” she added. The couple is now often spotted together at cricketing events and they both definitely seem to be at the top of the world.