Bhograi: Betel farmers in Bhograi area of Balasore are in distress as the price of the betel leaf has been falling in the market. Farmers in other districts like Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, and Ganjam are also facing a similar situation.

Cyclonic storm Fani has already flattened the betel vine support in Puri and Ganjam. With their economy in tatters, betel farmers are struggling to prepare their farming afresh.

They say, it will take at least five years to set things right.

Reports said betel is widely cultivated in coastal pockets under Bhograi and Baliapal blocks, parts of Medinipore and Ramnagar in West Bengal.

The betel farming has provided jobs to scores of people in these areas. In fact, people have managed to strengthen their economy with betel farming.

However, fall in betel leaf prices in the market and rising cost of bamboo sticks, fertilisers, pesticides and other input materials have left the farmers in the lurch.

Another problem is, unknown diseases have started appearing. They damage betel leaves. Farmers say there is no lab in the area to detect these plant diseases.

Some alleged that they lack proper government support to boost the betel farming. We avail of short term loans and long term loans; but in fact we have to pay bribes for that and that too after running from pillar to post, they lamented.

Former minister and Bhograi MLA Ananta Das had raised the issue in the Assembly. In 2014-15, Das had urged the government to include betel farming and manufacturing of sticks in the horticulture.

Betel farming is not treated as an agriculture activity. As a result, it is not covered under insurance, the farmers said. Other problems betel farmers are facing are lack of cold storage space and special cooperative societies.

Meanwhile, betel farming is said to be no more lucrative as some youths who were working in betel farming and its related areas are migrating to Bangalore, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, and Surat in search of jobs.

The local MLA has demanded that the state and the Central government should accord agriculture status to farming of betel, Khadi and Ikad.

Jalasoharia in Bhograi is the biggest betel market of Odisha. Gopal Chandra Sahu, advisor of Jalsoharia Betal Market Traders’ Association and social activist Harinarayan Rout demanded government support for betel farming.

