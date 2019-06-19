Pattapur: A woman was allegedly killed by her husband and in-laws after she reportedly failed to meet their dowry demands at Podamari village under Pattapur police limits in Ganjam district late Tuesday night.

The matter came to the fore after neighbours spotted the woman dead Wednesday morning. The deceased has been identified as Prabhasini.

As per a police complaint lodged by Radhakrushna Sahu, father of Prabhasini Sahu, he was informed by her in-laws about her admission to MKCG Medical College and Hospital here last evening due to illness.

According to sources, Prabhasini married Debasish Sahu of Podamari April 4, 2018.

Yesterday, the woman’s family members were informed that she was unwell and undergoing treatment at MKCG Medical College and Hospital. On reaching the hospital, her family members found her dead.

Radhakrushna Sahu, the father of deceased, complained that his daughter was killed by her in-laws as he failed to meet their dowry demand. He said her daughter was smothered to death as no injury mark was found on her body.

Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case and launched a probe.

“The body has been kept at the MKCG hospital after post-mortem. The autopsy report will establish the actual cause of the death,” the police said.