Sunny Leone has very successfully carved herself a niche in the Hindi film industry in a very short time. The actress today has millions of followers across the nation.
Married to her longtime American boyfriend Daniel Weber, Sunny has never failed to disclose her love for her hubby. For the longest time, she also had plans to have a family of her own and now with the coming of three children- Nisha Kaur Weber, Noah Singh Weber and Asher Singh Weber, her dreams to have a family is finally complete.
So here is a look at some picture perfect clicks of her happy family…
Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber adopted a baby girl Nisha last year and completed their family by becoming parents to twin boys Noah and Asher via surrogacy.
Words can’t explain the feelings we @dirrty99 have for our family but I’ll try. The last one year with Noah and Asher has been one of the most amazing years of my life. Nisha is the best big sister Noah and Asher could ever have. You are the light of my life and the reason I want to wake up every morning. Your smiles, hugs, kisses, and even your cute crying and whining brings me joy! Happy Birthday to my two little bundles of joy!! My mantra to myself everyday to enjoy every sec I have with my family. “I am here, I am now, In the here, In the now.” Quote by “Thich nhan hanh”
