Mumbai:A family picture shared by a fanclub dedicated to Navya Naveli Nanda that surfaced on the Internet has been going viral. The adorable photo features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, their daughter Aaradhya, Navya and her aunt Nitasha Nanda along with one other family member.

However, it is Aaradhya’s million dollar smile, which is winning hearts on social media. In the picture, Aishwarya and Abhishek can also be seen twinning in black outfits while Navya opted for all-denim look. Abhishek and Aishwarya are reportedly holidaying with Aaradhya in New York. Navya Naveli is Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Nikhil Nanda’s daughter.

But first, take a look at the picture:

On the work front, Aishwayra Rai Bachchan will share screen space with husband Abhishek in Anurag Kashyap-directed Gulab Jamun. Earlier, Aishwarya had confirmed that she will be working in Mani Ratnam’s next film.

On the other hand, Abhishek Bachchan is all set to work with Rani Mukerji in the sequel of the 2005 hit film Bunty Aur Babli. The duo was also main leads in the original film.