Banarpal: The government has launched scores of schemes to promote family planning; crores of rupees are being pumped to make the schemes successful and reach the doorsteps of the genuine beneficiaries.

However, the schemes have miserably failed in Banarpal region of Angul district, reports said. As per study, in this block the number of women undergoing family planning operation has been declining every year. Moreover, men are shying away from undergoing vasectomy, male sterilisation procedure, thanks to the lack of awareness.

Reports said, the Banarpal community health centre (CHC) had set a target to conduct the operation on at least 800 women in the block in the 2018-19 fiscal year. However, till now only 61 women have undergone the operation in the CHC.

A total of 42 underwent operation in the first phase while another 19 underwent the tubectomy operation, female sterilisation procedure, in the second phase this year.

As per government’s scheme, women who undergo the operation get Rs 1,400 but men who undergo will get Rs 2,000. In private hospitals, they provide Rs 1,000 for the operation, sources said. However, men are yet to opt for this operation while the number of women is also decreasing every year.

When contacted, Banarpal CHC officer Puspalata Pradhan asserted that more men should opt for the operation as it is a simple procedure as compared to the tubectomy procedure for women.

“Vasectomy is a simple procedure. It will not affect erection, ejaculation or orgasms. It is a relatively painless surgical procedure with a shorter recovery period. There are no restrictions as such, and sexual relationship can be resumed very soon,” she said.

“At the same time, tubectomy is a major surgery. Recovery can take about weeks. The possibility of infection and other complications are relatively high,” she added highlighting that the men should opt for simple option like vasectomy instead of making women undergo a more complex procedure.

On the other hand, the operation (tubectomy) has been stopped in Banarpal CHC as of now. Women are being sent to Talcher government hospital to undergo the operation. Locals called for awareness among men to increase family planning operation in the block.

