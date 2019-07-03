In a heartwarming gesture, Rohit Sharma gave away a signed hat to an Indian fan after his shot for six hit her during India’s win over Bangladesh in the World Cup 2019 at Edgbaston.

Rohit became only the 2nd batsman after Kumar Sangakkara to hit 4 hundreds in a single World Cup and in the process became the leading run-scorer in this World Cup Tuesday. He has amassed 544 runs in 8 matches of World Cup 2019.

On his way back from the stadium, Rohit posed with fans and checked on the girl who was hit by one of his shots in the stands. Rohit met her after the game and gave her a signed hat and posed for a few pictures with her.

Have a look at the pictures here: