Puri: Cyclonic storm Fani has dealt a severe blow to the fishermen in the district here by damaging several fishing boats and nets.

According to a survey by the district Fisheries department, as many as 1,805 fishing boats have been fully damaged by the tropical storm in the district. Moreover, 1,595 boats have been partially damaged by the cyclonic storm that made a landfall on Puri coast May 3.

As per the survey, the summer storm has left altogether 1,909 fishing nets unworthy while 1,535 nets sustained partial damage.

The Fisheries department confirmed that altogether 70 fish ponds and equal number of fish hatcheries have been ravaged by the cyclone in the district.

The survey claimed that the cyclone has caused more damage to the marine fisheries than the freshwater fisheries.

According to the survey, at least 1,460 boats engaged in marine fishing activities have been fully damaged by the cyclone. Besides, 1,418 marine fishing boats sustained partial damage.

On the other hand, altogether 345 freshwater fishing boats have been fully destroyed by the cyclone. Moreover, at least 175 boats engaged in freshwater fishing activities have been partially damaged by the storm.

“The survey report has been sent to the state government,” said an official of the district Fisheries department.

Notably, the state government has announced a compensation of Rs 9,600 for a fully damaged boat and Rs 4,100 each for the repair of partially damaged boats.

The state government has decided to provide a compensation of Rs 2,600 each for fully damaged fishing nets while fishermen would get an assistance of Rs 2,100 each for partially damaged nets.

Besides, farmers would get a compensation of Rs 12,200 per hectare for their damaged fish ponds while they would get an assistance of Rs 8,200 per hectare for damaged fish seedling centre.

“The state government is mulling to provide subsidised loans to fishermen for purchasing new boats and nets,” said the official.