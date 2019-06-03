Bhubaneswar: Even as one month has passed since extremely severe cyclonic storm Fani hit the coastal districts of the state, power is yet to be restored in Puri district—the eye of the storm. Intensive heatwave condition prevailing now has thrown the lives of people in un-electrified area out of gear.

The Fani had made a landfall in Puri May 3 and caused serious devastation to kutcha houses, power infrastructure and tress in the entire district along with Khurda and Cuttack districts.

Though the cyclone affected 14 districts, the worst affected districts were Puri, Khurda and Cuttack. While the urban areas including Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Khurda got back power supply within two weeks, people in rural areas are still spending nights in darkness.

Some pockets in Khurda and Cuttack are yet to get back power supply while the situation in Puri district is the worst. According to official sources, at least 40 per cent of the restoration work is yet to be completed in the district.

Puri electrical superintending engineer PK Sahoo said loss to electricity infrastructure in Puri district has been estimated at Rs 602 crore. Power infrastructure including 70 km long 33 KV lines, 2,500 km long 11 KV lines, 3,000 km long low transmission lines and 4,000 transformers have been damaged in the district due to Fani, he said.

He claimed 99 per cent of power restoration work in Puri municipality area has been completed, it was 49 per cent in Puri sadar area, Bramhagiri block 30 per cent; Satyabadi block 36 per cent; Krushnaprasad block 20 per cent; Pipili block 30 per cent; Delang block 56 per cent and Kanas area 26 per cent.

“We have completed restoration of 48 out 55 11 KV feeders. 82 gangs are working on the job. Restoration work has been evenly distributed and focus is now on rural areas. We expect to complete the work by this month end,” Sahoo added.

Not only is the power restoration work going on in a snail’s pace, the renovation of school buildings has not been started in many rural places in Puri district. But, the school and mass education minister Samir Dash claimed work is going on a war-footing and will be completed soon.