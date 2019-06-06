Jajpur: Cyclonic storm ‘Fani’ which hit the state May 3 has dealt a heavy blow to the artisans of Jajpur district, with around 1,187 artisans getting affected by the natural calamity.

According to reports available from the District Industries Centre (DIC), during the first phase of cyclone damage assessment around 1,187 handicraft artisans were found to have suffered heavy losses.

A rough estimate indicates the loss to be at around Rs 10 lakh. However, the actual loss could be much more as the survey has not been completed.

The failure of the government to pay compensation even a month after the calamity has pushed the artisans into distress, and they are now forced to live in misery. The artisans are concerned as the industries department has not completed assessment of those affected among them.

Even though the government has launched many schemes for artisans, their benefits have not reached genuine beneficiaries in rural areas.

This is due to the fact that the DIC, which is the nodal agency to promote self-employment through various schemes of the government, is lagging behind in achieving its objectives.

As a result, the manufacturing of handicraft products in the district has been seriously affected. Handicraft artisans have been left high and dry by the lack of infrastructure and marketing facilities in the district. They are not getting reasonable prices for their products.

Moreover, the scarcity of raw materials and sponsorship has forced them into misery. While they were struggling to make both ends meet, the cyclonic storm destroyed their livelihood like a bolt from the blue.

According to reports, 1,187 artisans residing in eight blocks and a municipality area have been hit by the cyclonic storm. Of them, 270 belong to Barchana block; 516 to Dharmasala block; 26 to Dasarathpur block; 75 to Binjharpur block; three to Danagadi; 41 to Sukinda; 165 to Rasulpur block; 81 to Bari block; and 10 to Jajpur municipality area.

The cyclone destroyed raw materials, tools, workshops, statues and idols and electrical appliances of the artisans. The tools and raw materials of the artisans in Ghantia and Kamagarh villages and houses and raw materials of stone idol makers in Sukhuapada, Kampagarh and Chhatia in Dharmasala block were completely destroyed by the cyclone.

The clay idol makers of Prathamakhandi, Jajpur and Gopalpur villages, brass metal artisans of Kundapatna, Balipatna, Atalapur, Samantapur, Baidyarajpur, Bugudi, Panasudha and Lakshminagar and terracotta artisans of Prathmakhandi, Gopalpur and Lakhsminagar were also affected by the cyclone.

Around 2,000 artisans had undergone training in design and development and had participated in exhibitions of stone idols, appliqué, terracotta and brass metal products, and were earning their livelihood through that.

Stone idol maker Susant Das said he is finding it difficult to maintain his family as the cyclone has destroyed his workshop and raw materials.

Priyaranjan Kar, secretary, Odisha Silpi Mahasangh, demanded intervention of the handloom and textiles minister to bail out the artisans.

The DIC’s regional manager in Kalinganagar said he had forwarded a list of affected artisans to the director of handicraft and cottage industries.

