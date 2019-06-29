Kaliapani: The ministry of rural development, in coordination with the department of land resources, introduced various schemes for uplift of Juang tribals in Nagada in 2017. While schemes were formulated to benefit the tribals of Nagada, two places such as Guhiasala and Tumuni had been left out.

Various government schemes like Biju Pucca Ghar Yojna, School Grih Nirman Yojna and Biju Swastya Kalyan Yojna did not even reach Guhiasala and Tumuni villages. Two schools were set up by Tata Steel and Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd. However, due to cyclone Fani, the roof of the school in Tumuni block in Kaliapani village of Jajpur district was blown away. As a result, students of the school are forced to attend classes under a tree.

The government should take up the issue on priority and take immediate steps to repair the roof of the school, demanded locals. Even though the locals had reported this issue to the government through the education department earlier, no concrete action has been taken to repair it as yet.

Meanwhile, the BDO said no such complaints were lodged regarding this issue when asked by the locals. The government will take some steps after a proper investigation, he added.

PNN