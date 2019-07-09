Balia: Although two months have passed since the cyclonic storm Fani devastated coastal Odisha, poultry farmers under Biridi block in Jagatsinghpur district are living a life of neglect and deprivation due to lack of compensation.

The poultry farmers here lost their livelihood as the May 3 calamity destroyed their farms and equipment. Since then they are yet to stand up on their legs because the administration is yet to come to their rescue and compensate their losses.

“The loss we have suffered due to the calamity is not easy to compensate without any financial assistance from the state government,” poultry farmer Tutu Mallick of Kula Kaijanga village under the block said.

Mallick was rearing over 5,000 chicks and expecting good profits. However, all his hopes were shattered after the cyclonic storm flattened his poultry farm, killing all the chickens. He suffered losses worth over Rs 10 lakh. He had raised his farm by borrowing from banks and private money lenders.

This has pushed him into distress as the money lenders and banks are pestering him for pay back. He has appealed to the district administration to take note of his plight and provide him with financial assistance.

Like Tutu Mallick, poultry farmers in Adhanga Majurai, Budhapada, Puran, Uttar Sasan, Batimira, Badakhandaita, Arana and Sibpur panchayats of the block have suffered losses equally due to the calamity.

