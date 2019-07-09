Cuttack: The authorities of Ravenshaw University here have not yet restored damaged infrastructure even though more than two months have passed after Cyclone Fani hit Odisha.

The storm had damaged the doors and windows of some buildings, boundary walls, streetlights and CCTV cameras at Ravenshaw University. Many trees were also uprooted by the May 3 storm on the campus.

The university authorities sent a report to the Higher Education department saying that the storm had damaged facilities worth Rs 50 crore on the campus. A government team visited the university and assessed the damage.

But the university authorities have so far failed to restore damaged infrastructure, sources said.

“Nothing has been done to repair the damaged streetlights, CCTV cameras, boundary walls, windows and doors. Many outsiders are entering the university campus through the passage amidst the broken boundary walls. Hostel inmates are not getting adequate water as some overhead tanks were destroyed by the storm,” said a source in the university.

The authorities have also failed to repair the damaged staff quarters and remove uprooted trees, the source added.

“Internet facility has gone haywire in our hostel after the cyclone. The authorities have procured construction material, but they have not repaired damaged buildings,” said Abantika Mishra, a boarder.

Kanhu Charan Swain, another boarder, said the authorities have shown no urgency in repairing the broken doors and windows of the hostel. “We are not getting adequate water,” he added.

Registrar Ashok Das said repair work is in progress on war-footing. “The restoration will be completed in a few days,” Das added.