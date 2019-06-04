Bhubaneswar: A month after cyclonic storm Fani wreaked havoc in coastal Odisha and brought life to a standstill, hundreds of cyclone-hit slum dwellers under the banner of ‘Basti Surakshya Mancha’ demonstrated at PMG Square here Tuesday to press for fulfilment of their demands.

The agitators demanded amendment to Odisha Relief Code and subsequent facilitation of house building assistance to Fani-hit slum dwellers apart from Dalits, tribals and destitute who are yet to avail land deeds. Besides, they also sought cyclone and flood-resistant houses as well as implementation of the technical experts committee’s recommendations of 1971 which, according to them, would go a long way to tackle cyclones and save precious lives and properties.

“Almost 90 per cent of the cyclone-affected slum dwellers are yet to avail the relief materials. Unscrupulous people, who siphoned off the relief materials, must be put behind the bars,” rued one of the agitators, demanding relief amount and 50 kg rice for the cyclone-hit who do not have ration cards.