Hrithik Roshan is all set to enthral the audience in China as his movie Kaabil is all set to release in China. Following its release June 5, a premiere was organised June 2 where Hrithik and Yami interacted with fans and entertained them.

We recently got our hands on a video where Yami and Hrithik can be seen grooving to the tunes of ‘Ek Pal Ka Jeena’ with fans around and it is one of the amazing videos you will come across on the internet today.

On the work front, Hrithik will next be seen in ‘Super 30’. The film is a biopic based on the life of Patna-based mathematician, Anand Kumar.