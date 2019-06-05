Mumbai: After her debut with Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Gold’, actress Mouni Roy has forayed into showbiz. She is being spotted in many big events and also has many movies in her kitty.

Recently, Mouni, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif reached at the premiere of Bharat.

Sporting a short black dress and black shoes and a Neon green jacket, Mouni as usual looked gorgeous. Though Mouni tried to show herself in a sporty look but fans seem to be more interested in swollen lips and swollen face.

Soon after pictures of the premiere went viral, the comments section was flooded with messages on Mouni’s makeover with most of them trolling her on her plastic surgery gone wrong. A few are also referring to her as the next Rakhi Sawant…..

When a reporter had asked Mouni about her alleged lip job, she had lost her cool stating, “You should check my Instagram post to get your answers’. She had also warned some reporters that she would never give them an interview again.

On the work front, Mouni will be seen in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer ‘Brahmastra’. The actress is reported to be dating the director of the movie Ayan Mukherjee.