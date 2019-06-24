The Sarfaraz Ahmed led Pakistan team was criticized hammer and tongs back home after they were defeated by India at Old Trafford in Manchester in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019. However, the team has now dusted themselves off as they beat South Africa by 49 runs in match 30 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Now, social media and Twitter seems quite happy with Pakistan’s performance as the win against South Africa gives Pakistan a chance to make it to the semi-finals of ICC CWC 2019. Pakistan cricket team fans on Twitter are mighty pleased with Pakistan’s effort in the match against South Africa.

Have a look at some of their tweets after their win:

After the defeat vs India, Pakistan staged a great come back beating SA by 49 runs. It’s a moral booster for them for the remaining three matches. Congratulations team Pakistan but despite this win they have to improve their fielding.#CWC19 — Mirza Iqbal Baig (@mirzaiqbal80) June 23, 2019

On our way to Lord’s Cricket Ground for Pakistan vs SA #PAKVSA 🇵🇰

Pakistan Zindabad. pic.twitter.com/Lu5RUZMSSR — Ihtisham ul Haq (@iihtishamm) June 23, 2019

Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, PAK vs SA Live Cricket Score, World Cup 2019: Pakistan, South Africa Face-Off In Search Of Crucial Win https://t.co/RYePyFe7e6 pic.twitter.com/CDeL16Cvrb — Vishal Rangade (@VRangade) June 23, 2019

@SarfarazA_54 congratulations sarfaraz bhai .we are sorry . — Zeem Peerzada (@TheReaMujnabeen) June 24, 2019