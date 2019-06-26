Captain of Pakistan cricket team Sarafarz Ahmed was recently harassed by a disgruntled supporter after Pakistan’s loss to India in the ongoing ICC World Cup. Stars voice their dissatisfaction on such instances of inappropriate behavior of die-hard fans

BHUBANESWAR: The prime example of the popularity of any superstar is the number of their die-hard fans. While fans used to dream about getting the autographs of their idols earlier, modern versions of these fans wish for a selfie with their stars more than anything.

However, there are many instances when the craze translates into inappropriate behavior. Many a time devoted fans have tried to express their obsession in some shape or form. When it comes to celebrities, admirers love sending fan mail. The vast majority of people love to get this kind of admiration and go out of their way to give back – there are even videos of celebrities being sweet to their fans.

However, die-hard supporters can sometimes go to extreme lengths in their attempts to grab the attention of their heroes. Recently, fans of the Pakistan cricket team have roasted players on and off the field after India defeated Pakistan in the ongoing ICC World Cup. Some fans even followed captain Sarfaraz Ahmed to a mall and called him ‘fat like a pig’ in a video which went viral. Sarfaraz was with his kid at the time.

Such raze is not unusual for Indian celebrities who always receive love and flak from their fans. An important question that arises is whether fans have the right to behave inappropriately when they are disappointed.

Filmmaker Swastik Choudhury said, “Fans do create a culture that gives performing artistes and sportspersons the impetus to perform better. However, this is good as long as it’s harmonious. To appreciate and criticize is part of the culture. However, when they humiliate and deride, they certainly cross lines of respect and humility. No one owns anybody.”

Partha Sarathi Ray said, “When you are a public figure, you should be prepared for both the love and hatred. Cricket being such a loved sport and being a reason for happiness in a third world country like Pakistan can have some really passionate fans with tempers flaring at failures. Most of them were pissed off with the lack of spirit shown by their favourite team and a one-sided defeat against India means a lot to the fans. But they have to understand that it’s only human to err.”

Arindam Ganguly, OP