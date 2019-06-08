Many B-town celebrities have taken to their social media account to write about the Aligarh case. Condemning the heinous act many have expressed their anger and disbelief.

Recently, actress Urvashi Rautela who seemed didn’t have time to think of a message to write chose to copy paste the post that actor Sidharth Malhotra had shared on Twitter. “Extremely disturbed by the news of #TwinkleSharma. It’s scary to be living in a world where even innocent children are not safe. I urge our authorities to take action to ensure that such a heinous crime is never repeated again! #JusticeForTwinkleSharma”, the actor wrote.

Shariah Law says an eye for an eye. Let's Implement Shariah for Zahid and Aslam. Give them the same Treatment that they gave to my sister Twinkle#AligarhMurderCase pic.twitter.com/8Ah6z92Ycr — Burning Chinar (@BurningChinar) June 8, 2019

Extremely disturbed by the news of #TwinkleSharma. It's scary to be living in a world where even innocent children are not safe. I urge our authorities to take action to ensure that such a heinous crime is never repeated again! #JusticeForTwinkleSharma — URVASHI RAUTELA (@UrvashiRautela) June 7, 2019

Extremely disturbed by the news of #TwinkleSharma. It's scary to be living in a world where even innocent children are not safe. I urge our authorities to take action to ensure that such a heinous crime is never repeated again! #JusticeForTwinkleSharma — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) June 6, 2019

As per reports, earlier too Urvashi had shared an exact message on her Instagram which was a copy of International fashion model Gigi Hadid’s Insta post.

A few days ago, Twinkle Sharma, a 2-year-old girl was brutally murdered in Aligarh as her parents when they were unable to repay a loan of Rs 10,000.