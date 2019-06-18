Pottangi: More than 45 sheep and goats were killed after the truck in which these animals were being transported met with an accident and overturned on the National Highway near Telrai square of Ralegada panchayat under this police limits in Koraput district Monday.

Sources said, the truck carrying 86 sheep and goats was heading towards Visakhapatnam. The driver lost control over the vehicle near Telrai village square leading to the mishap.

On being informed, fire personnel reached the spot and rescued the trapped animals. Police investigation is on.

PNN