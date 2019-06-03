At some point in life, we all have seen a farmer climbing that enormous coconut tree without any safety measures. Usually coconut farmers go through unwanted problems to climb the extremely tall coconut trees. Reaching at that height without any safety is truly nerve-wracking but farmers are forced to do it.

When you want to be a bike racer but become a farmer due to parental pressure. pic.twitter.com/OxkPKleoRa — Bade Chote (@badechote) June 2, 2019

However, this farmer in India has developed a bike that climbs a coconut tree in seconds. The video shared by a Twitter account, Bade Chote is the best thing you will see today. Soon after it was uploaded, it has been going viral for its funny caption.

The tweet read, “When you want to be a bike racer but becomes a farmer due to parental pressure,” shows an Indian farmer sitting on a bike like device that is attached to a coconut tree.

This has left Twitter in astonishment for the creative idea of the farmer.

😯 i wnt one — fire star🔥⭐ (@salmanraaju) June 2, 2019