Kakatpur: A 48-year-old farmer allegedly died of heatstroke at Kendrapatti village under Astaranga block here Wednesday.

According to sources, Kalindi Das had gone to his farmland in the afternoon where he fainted. “Onlookers and his family members rushed Das to Astarang hospital and later to Chari Chhak healthcare facility where he was declared dead on arrival,” said a source, attributing the death to the prevailing heatwave condition which has thrown normal life out of gear for the past few days.

Later in the day, Congress leader Bauribandhu Mohanty urged the state government to provide assistance to the next kin of the deceased.