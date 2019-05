Jhumpura: A farmer died of sunstroke at Nahabeda under Jhumpura police limits in Keonjhar district. Kalyan Kumar Pradhan died May 23 but the matter came to the fore Sunday.

Pradhan was at his farmland to graze his oxen amid sweltering heat. After returning from the field, he was taking rest on his verandah when he fainted and subsequently died.

Police seized the body following a complaint by the farmer’s family. A post-mortem of the body was conducted.