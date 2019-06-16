Bhawanipatna: Farmers in Bhawanipatna Sadar block of Kalahandi district have alleged that there is a misappropriation of loan funds worth around Rs 1 crore at the Borda Branch of Utkal Gramin Bank by middlemen and bank employees.

Sources said the farmers of Dudhei, Kanduljhar, Tepsa, Palna, Balipati, Ajarai and Artal were issued notices to repay loans within 30 days. But the farmers said they have not taken loans.

They visited the bank Saturday regarding this. They said the loans were issued in the name of some farmers by submitting fake voter ID cards, photos and signature.

The farmers said that middlemen had fraudulently taken the fingerprints of some farmers of the block and had taken loans in their name.

The farmers demanded a high level probe to identify and arrest bank employees and middlemen involved in the fraud.

Farmers like Jagat Majhi, Khutulu Majhi, Madhab Majhi, Urbasi Majhi, Sadhani Majhi and Rukh Majhi alleged misappropriation of loans in their names. They have given a letter to Utkal Gramin Bank’s Chief Manager through Borda Utkal Gramin Bank’s Branch Manager regarding this.

When Utkal Gramin Bank Branch Manager Sesha Dev Sahoo was asked about this, he said they will probe the matter and will take steps after that.

PNN