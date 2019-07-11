Balia: Farmers of Biridi block are still waiting for canal water in the middle of July to start their agricultural activities and facing difficulties as water has not yet been released into main canal and sub canals in this area.

These farmers mostly depend on rainfall and canal water for their agricultural activities. However, main canal no 4 stretching from Nuapari of this block to Sibapur, which comes under the Balia section of Jagatsinghpur irrigation division, is still dry.

According to sources, farmers of Kulakaijanga, Budhapada, Balia, Gopinathpur, Adhangamajurai, Adhangagada and Sibapur panchayats largely depend up on the main irrigation canal. Allegedly, negligence and inertia of the departmental officials have resulted in the unwarranted situation in the area.

Farmers have resented shortage of water in canals as Jagatsinghpur happens to be the home district of irrigation minister Raghunandan Das. Notably, release of water into canals gets delayed due to delay in canal cleaning work.

PNN