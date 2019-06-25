Bhubaneswar: Pineapple is one of the important tropical fruits of India. It is mainly cultivated in Kerala, West Bengal, Assam and North Eastern states. In spite of its huge potential in Odisha, it covers less than 1% of the total area under pineapple cultivation in the country.

The cultivation of pineapple in the state is characterised by the prevalence of non-descript varieties and traditional method of cultivation. Considering its potential in enhancing profitability of farming community, the Central Horticultural Experiment Station (ICAR-IIHR), Bhubaneswar, organised a “Workshop on Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) for Sustainable Pineapple Production” Tuesday.

Kundan Kishore of Central Horticultural Experiment Station said, “The programme was organised to demonstrate and disseminate good agricultural practices for pineapple among farming community and extension functionaries to enhance productivity and profitability and to bring sustainability in horticulture production system. Display of genetic diversity of pineapple, demonstration of production technology and post-harvest management, farmers – scientist – entrepreneur interface and availability of quality planting materials were major highlights.”

More than 100 horticulture officers of different districts, farmers from Nayagarh, Boudh, Dhenkanal, Bhadrak, Khurda, Puri and Cuttack and research scholars participated in the workshop. Pineapple varieties such as Queen, Mauritius, Kew, Giant Kew, MD-2, Singapore Spanish, Red Spanish and others were displayed along with the production technology.

P Srinivas of OUAT highlighted the importance of good agricultural practices, scientific production technology, water management and post-harvest management in pineapple.

Participants were exposed to scientific production technologies such as bed preparation, selection of planting material, water management through drip irrigation, mulching, nutrient management and fruit harvesting method among others at the research farm of CHES.

Mango and pineapple intercropping model was also demonstrated. Participants were advised to cultivate pineapple between mango plantations as it not only provides better income but also ensures better utilisation of resources. Planting materials of pineapple were distributed among the farmers to encourage them to cultivate the crop as an intercrop under a different horticulture system.