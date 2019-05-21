Rupsa: Discontent is brewing among the farmers of Baliapal, Basta, Bhograi and Sadar blocks of Balasore district as they are unable to sell paddy in the absence of procurement centres. Distress sale of rabi paddy has been reported from several areas.

Farmers are unable to sell their paddy to cooperative societies affiliated to the Balasore-Bhadrak Central Cooperative Society and are forced to sell to middlemen for Rs 1,000 a quintal. Traders are cashing in on the situation.

Farmers of the four blocks are dependent on rabi and kharif paddy.

They said they are in a hurry to sell their produce to pay off loans and meet emergency needs. The farmers said they have registered their names for paddy sale through societies to get the government-fixed MSP.

Paddy has been damaged by cyclonic storm Fani and mandis (procurement centres) have not opened, the farmers complained.

Another report said that paddy was cultivated on 7,500 hectares in Baliapal during rabi. The production target was 2.05 lakh quintals. Harvesting has started, but the unseasonal rains have hit harvesting.

Due to adverse conditions many farmers are selling paddy to traders at low prices even though the government has fixed paddy MSP at Rs 1,750 a quintal.

Farmers said that not even a single procurement centre has opened in this block. “Traders now pay Rs 1,000 for a quintal. How can we get the right price for our paddy as procurement has not started? Thousands of quintals of paddy are being purchased by traders every day,” the farmers added.

Distress sale of paddy were reported from Balarampur, Balikote, Debhoga, Srirampur, Banidihi and Bolanga panchayats. Although traders from other states are not allowed to buy paddy the administration is ignoring this, locals said.

Farmers said that if the administration fails to check the distress sale of paddy, the government will fall short of its procurement target.

Farmers said that frequent hailstorms and rains have played havoc with the paddy. “In such a situation, we are in a hurry to sell the paddy as there is no procurement now,” they added.

Harendra Kumar Das, chairman of Routpada Cooperative Society, said, “250 farmers have registered to sell their paddy with the society. But the civil supplies department has not issued any order for purchasing paddy through societies. Despite repeated complaints nothing is being done for procuring the paddy.”

District civil supplies officer RN Prusty said mandis will be opened May 29, as per official guidelines.