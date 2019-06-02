Basudevpur: Cooperative societies and their warehouses play a crucial role in the development of farming. But, contrary to that belief, the warehouse of Bideipur Cooperative Society in Basudevpur block in Bhadrak district is in a dilapidated condition. As a result, the society authorities are facing problems in storing seeds, fertilizers and pesticides for farmers.

Local farmers lamented that when the government has been taking various measures to improve infrastructure in the larger interests of farmers, the condition of this warehouse has not been taken note of. The society should build a new warehouse, they said. The absence of storage facility has directly and indirectly affected the farmers, they rued.

The society is a leading one in the area. Nearly 6,000 farmers of five panchayats — Bideipur, Birasa, Gobindapur, Balimunda, Gopabandhunagar and Binobabhave Nagar are affiliated to it.

In the last kharif and rabi seasons, the society had disbursed loans to the tune of over Rs 13 crore to the farmers. Records show that loans of Rs 7.86 crore were disbursed to farmers in rabi season while Rs 6 crore were released in kharif.

During last kharif, several quintals of paddy procured from the farmers had been stocked in the open due to the bad shape of the warehouse. Since then, the society has been unable to buy more paddy from the farmers due to inadequate storage capacity.

Paddy remains exposed to sun and rain for months together.

Earlier, the society used to procure 50,000 to 60,000 quintals of paddy. Now, it has limited the procurement to 30,000 to 35,000 quintals.

Ratikant Rout, secretary of the society, said it has urgent need for storage facility. “The society has no adequate land. For a new warehouse, the government should provide land,” he added.

Society director Niranjan Das said farmers have to suffer due to the bad shape of the warehouse. It should be renovated or a new one should be built. Over 5,000 farmers in six panchayats will benefit if a new warehouse is built, he said.