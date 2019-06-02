Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police have forwarded to the Centre a Kashmiri man’s application for bringing back to India his business graduate son, who had joined the terror outfit Islamic State (IS). He is now in the custody of the US-allied forces in Syria, officials said here Sunday.

Adil Ahmed, a Kashmir-resident who had completed his MBA from Queensland in Australia, was captured by the US allied forces in Syria after he surrendered along with many IS activists earlier this year, the officials.

Ahmed had moved to Syria in 2013 and informed his family that he was working with an NGO there. His father Fayaz Ahmed, who works as a contractor and runs a departmental store, still cannot believe that his son had joined the deadly terror group and has been moving from pillar to post for the return of his son.

“I am hopeful that since the new government has taken over in New Delhi, things will move on (in bringing back his son),” Fayaz said.

Officials said here application filed by Fayaz has been forwarded to central security agencies in New Delhi for necessary action. “If Adil is brought back, he can give us a deep insight into the functioning of IS and their nefarious plans,” an official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said.

After completion of his MBA from Queensland in Australia, Adil left June 21, 2013, for Turkey via Jordan on an Indian passport after he allegedly got in touch with some radical groups based in Australia. After migrating to he married a Dutch woman who had also joined the terror group. The couple gave birth to a son in 2014 who died during the turmoil in Syria.

Adil’s family was completely in the dark about the developments, till his father received a message from his Dutch wife that she and their son were in custody of the US-allied forces.

The wife, according to the officials, was given access to the International Committee of Red Cross which facilitated contact with her husband’s family.

“I have now approached the state authorities seeking help to bring back my son,” Fayaz stated, “I have been informed that a formal process will start only after the new government assumes office in New Delhi,” added Fayaz.

Adil incidentally is the first Kashmiri to have joined the IS.

PTI