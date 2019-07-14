Chhendipada: A man and his son were critically injured in a bear attack that took place in Brahmanabila village near Chhendipada forest range of Angul district Sunday.

The injured have been identified as Prahallad Sankhari (50) and his son Mitu Sankhari of Sankhari Sahi in Brahmanabila. They have sustained injuries in their hands and knees.

According to locals, both men were on their way to a vegetable garden near Chhepila at about 7:00am this morning, when three bears that had strayed into the area attacked them.

The animals had mauled them badly by the time locals came to their rescue after hearing their screams. Later, they were admitted to Kosala primary healthcare centre.

PNN