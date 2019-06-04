Anandapur: The ongoing road laying work from bridge square stretch to Anandapur town is being greeted by residents here as a good news. Reportedly, this connecting road was lying neglected for the past several years.

However, the faulty road plan has disappointed locals and caused many controversies. It was seen that, intellectuals and residents of the area have even got down to confrontations.

It is alleged, the road divider starting from bridge square was not properly built and rationally measured. Consequently, one side of the road has got narrowed down.

Expressing their resentment over the faulty plan of the road, locals had a tug of words with workers engaged by the contractor Sunday evening and ultimately road laying work had to be stopped.

It is alleged that technical experts from the department concerned are conspicuous by their absence during the road construction and none of the contractor’s men is seen on the spot to supervise the work. It is learnt that, people have taken the matter to the knowledge of Sub-Collector, Anandapur.

Reacting to this, the Sub-Collector of Anandapur, Rabindra Kumar Sahu has said, “We will take appropriate measures, after discussing the matter with the departmental officials and the contractor concerned”.

PNN