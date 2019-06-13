Manmunda: Wrong site selection has rendered a minor irrigation project at the foot of Kankali hill and reserve forest in Boudh district of no use. The project was constructed at a cost of Rs 19.95 lakh.

This happens while villages such as Ratakhandi, Kalarajhuli and Hatipali at the foot of the hill have no irrigation facility and are regularly suffering from drought like situation.

In the year 2014-15, the irrigation department constructed a minor irrigation project in Kalaratuli village to the north of the hill. Later, the department also carried out repair and dredging work to resurrect the project.

But despite all the efforts, water is being irrigated only to 5 acres of Lalit kanhar, Ram Bagh and Ghanashaym Mallick, instead of 50 acres for which it was envisaged.

The project is not as deep as it ought to be. It only harvests rain water to some degree. Even though it is at the foot of the hill, the rain water flowing down the hill does not come to the project. It flows down to Tel river instead. Had the location of the project been to the south side of the hill, it would have enough water, observed Niranjan Karna, a local farmer.

The project lays bone dry all throughout the year, except the rainy season. In summer season, wild animals and birds cannot get even a drop of water here to quench their thirst. Rs 19lakh has gone down the drain, the farmers alleged.

When contacted, assistant engineer Durjyodhan Behera said, “If the farmers give a written complaint, I would intimate the same to the higher ups for necessary action.”