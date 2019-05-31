Paris: Roger Federer became the oldest man to reach the French Open singles fourth round in 47 years Friday by winning his record 400th Grand Slam match in straight sets against Norwegian Casper Ruud, while reigning champion Rafael Nadal also continued his surge for back-to-back trophies.

The 37-year-old Federer, playing at Roland Garros for the first time since 2015, saw off the 63rd-ranked Ruud 6-3, 6-1, 7-6 (10-8) on Court Suzanne Lenglen despite an action-packed fourth set. He will face either French wildcard Nicolas Mahut or Argentina’s Leonardo Mayer for a quarterfinal spot.

Nadal continued his bid for a record-extending 12th title as he went past Belgian 27th seed David Goffin 6-1, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

Elsewhere in the women’s third round, Garbine Muguruza, the 2016 champion, made short work of Ukrainian Elina Svitolina as the ninth seed’s disappointing clay season ended on a low note. Spanish 19th seed Muguruza eased to a 6-3, 6-3 victory on Chatrier to reach the fourth round for the sixth successive year and set up a tie with either last year’s runner-up Sloane Stephens or Slovenian Polona Hercog.

Anastasija Sevastova saved five match points in an epic clash to beat Elise Mertens 6-7 (3-7), 6-4, 11-9. The Latvian 12th seed will take on impressive Czech teenager Marketa Vondrousova in the fourth round, after the 19-year-old saw off Spanish 28th seed Carla Suarez Navarro 6-4, 6-4.

Bopanna, Copil win

Paris: India’s Rohan Bopanna and his Romanian partner Marius Copil advanced to the pre-quarterfinals of men’s doubles competition after notching up a straight-set win at the French Open here Friday. Bopanna-Copil registered a 6-4, 6-4 win over Bengamin Bonzi and Antoine Hoang. The duo will face Serbian pair of D Lajovic and J Tipsarevic for a place in the quarterfinals. However, Divij Sharan and his Brazilian partner Marcelo Demoliner lost 3-6, 4-6 to Henri Kontinen and John Peers.