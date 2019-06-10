Kaptipada: A female elephant was found dead in Pungichua forest under Kaptipada range in Mayurbhanj district Sunday.

The forest department has started a probe into the causes of its death.

Some locals who had gone to the forest to collect firewood spotted the dead pachyderm. They intimated the matter to the forest officials.

A team of forest officials including divisional forest officer (DFO) Sayam Mallick, wildlife conservator (honorary) Bhanumitra Acharya, Kaptipada ranger Maheswar Singh and other officials rushed to the spot and started an investigation.

Veterinary doctor Abhilash Acharya conducted a post-mortem on the carcass following which it was buried in the forest.

However, the causes of the animal’s death have not been known. The elephant was believed to be 11 years old. Forest officials suspect that it might have died while being a part of a herd.

A herd of 12 elephants is holed up in the forest.

The DFO said an ACFO was asked to look into the elephant casualty and action will be taken after the investigation.

PNN