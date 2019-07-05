Mumbai: Five female footballers from India along with a fellow player from Pakistan will join players from across the world in an attempt to set a new Guinness World Record for the longest non-stop marathon football match at Lyon, France.

These five female football coaches from Jharkhand-based NGO Yuwa India, supported by BookMyShow’s charity initiative BookASmile, are in France to participate in the ‘Equal Playing Field’ (EPF) initiative at the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The world record for the longest football marathon is currently set at 108 hours and two minutes and is held by Heartbeat United FC (UK) in Worthing, UK for a match played from May 26 until May 30 in 2016.

This new coup will involve 3,000 athletes across all abilities, ages and gender from across the globe and will take five days of non-stop playing through day and night.

IANS