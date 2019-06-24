Barang: A 41-year-old female reindeer died at Nandankanan Zoological Park, Monday, following prolonged illness.

The female reindeer, residing in enclosure no.38, was undergoing treatment in isolation. But the veterinary doctors failed to save the animal.

Now, the population of reindeer at NZP has decreased to 10 out of which four are male and six are female.

According to NZP’s Assistant Conservator of Forests, Ashok Kumar Das, age-related ailment may be the reason behind the death of the animal.