Lonato del Garda (Italy): The likes of Saniya Sheikh Khan and Areeba Khan produced below-par scores as Indian shooters drew a blank in the women’s skeet event of the ISSF Shotgun World Championship here.

Saniya was the best-placed Indian with a score of 112 to finish in the 30th position. Other Indians in fray, Areeba and Kartikki Singh Shaktawat finished far behind in the 47th and 50th spots respectively with scores of 109 and 108.

Reigning Olympic champion Diana Bacosi of Italy won the women’s skeet competition. Hosts Italy topped the medal standings with 15 medals including six golds. USA came in second position with five gold and 15 medals even as India could not make it to the medals tally in this edition.

In the men’s junior event, Gurnihal Singh Garcha shot 109 to finish 31st while Ayush Rudraraju finished 32nd with a score of 107. In 35th place was Arjun Thakur (107). Daniel Korcak of the Czech Republic emerged champion.