Chester-le-Street: Avishka Fernando’s (104, 103b, 9×4, 2×6) maiden hundred in a solid batting display and a some wonderful bowling overshadowed Nicolas Pooran’s (118, 103b, 11×4, 4×6) heroic ton and helped Sri Lanka register a 23-run win over West Indies in their ICC World Cup game here, Monday.

Chasing 339 runs to win after Sri Lanka scored 338/6, Windies were reduced to 84/4 inside 18 overs. However, Pooran and skipper Jason Holder (26) resurrected their innings with a 61-run fifth wicket stand.

However, it was the 83-run seventh wicket stand between Pooran and Fabian Allen (51, 32b, 7×4, 1×6) that almost took the game away from Sri Lanka before the latter’s dismissal.

Angelo Mathews (1/6) then dismissed Pooran in the 48th over to seal the game for the Island nation. Lasith Malinga (3/55) was standout among the Lanka bowlers.

Earlier sent into bat, Fernando hit the first century for Sri Lanka in this world cup. Opener Kusal Perera (64, 51b, 8×4) also played well. Fernando stitched 85 runs with Kusal Mendis (39) and then sharing 58 and 67 with Angelo Mathews (26) and Lahiru Thirimanne (45 n o), respectively.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 338/6 (Avishka Fernando 104, Kusal Perera 64; Jason Holder 2/59) bt West Indies 315/9 (Nicolas Pooran 118, Fabian Allen 51; Lasith Malinga 3/55) by 23 runs.