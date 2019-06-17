Mumbai: Celebrities Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana and many others congratulated the Indian team for its victory against Pakistan at the ongoing ICC World Cup in England.

Sunday, India came out with a commanding performance as they defeated arch-rival Pakistan by 89 runs (DLS method) in a rain-hit encounter at the Old Trafford in Manchester.

Here’s what celebrities tweeted:

Salman Khan: Congratulations team ‘Bharat’ from ‘Bharat’

Rishi Kapoor: Heartiest congratulations to team India. World Cup 2019 is within your reach.

Anil Kapoor: All eyes were glued to the screens today! A fantastic match and a great win! Sunday well spent! Congratulations team India!

Ayushmann Khurrana: Hail team India. Your dominance in every match says volumes about your prep and spunk. Kudos to our naya (new) Hindustan. India Vs Pakistan.

Riteish Deshmukh: Abhinandan Hindustan.

Esha Gupta: Well played boys… thank you

Nimrat Kaur: Class win.

Adnan Sami: Slam! India vs Pakistan

Vir Das: Congratulations to Team India for being stellar and a force to reckon with. Also shout out to Pakistani fans for having a sense of humour.

IANS