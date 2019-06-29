Mumbai: Film producer Ajay Kumar Singh says he has moved a court in Ranchi against actress Ameesha Patel, accusing her of a Rs 2.5 crore fraud after she borrowed money for her film ‘Desi Magic’.

“We have filed a case in a Ranchi court after a cheque of Rs 3 crore bounced. She has not been responding to anything with regard to the money she borrowed from me last year for the release of a film named ‘Desi Magic’. Now she has been summoned by the court and she has to appear before the court July 8,” Singh said.

“If she doesn’t come, a warrant will be issued against her. We went to court June 17 with the request to issue a warrant since she is not responding, but the judge of the court suggested sending a summon by the police before an arrest warrant,” he added.

According to the producer, he met the actress in 2017 when they had a discussion on the film, which was under production and a major part of the shooting was done. However, the project got stuck in the middle due to some financial crisis and that is why Singh invested Rs 2.5 crore in the film.

“Initially, I was told that the film will release in June (this year). Then I was told that it will release in September. But I will get my money with interest by September. Though I was given a cheque of Rs 3 crore, it bounced. When I tried to do a follow-up, her whole attitude changed and she said I am a small investor and I should keep quiet. But it is my money,” said Singh, who has produced the upcoming film “Family of Thakurganj”, releasing July 19.

IANS