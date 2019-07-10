Breathless’ and ‘Band of Outsiders’will be screened at Odissi Research Centre July 27. This will be followed by the screenings of ‘Climates’ and ‘Once upon a time in Anatolia’ August 3

BHUBANESWAR: Film Society of Bhubaneswar (FSB) will resume its monthly screenings of international movies at Odissi Research Centre July 27, months after the destruction caused by cyclone Fani.

‘Breathless’ and ‘Band of Outsiders’will be screened July 27. This will be followed by ‘Climates’ and ‘Once upon a time in Anatolia’ August 3. The society has upgraded their inventory with additional material that will enhance the experiences of city audiences. The info was provided by Subrat Beura, secretary, FSB.

The screenings can be attended by students and other members of FSB. People must register at the registration desk by 3.00 pm on the screening day for membership.

‘Breathless’ was made in the year 1960, directed by noted French filmmaker Jean-Luc Godard. He burst onto the film scene in 1960 with this jazzy, free-form, and sexy homage to American film genres that inspired him as a writer for Cahiers du cinéma. With its lack of polish, surplus of attitude, anything-goes crime narrative, and effervescent young stars Jean-Paul Belmondo and Jean Seberg, ‘Breathless’ helped launch the French New Wave and ensured that cinema would never be the same.

The Archival Interview with director Jean-Luc Godard will also be screened at the event. The second film of the evening is ‘A band of Outsiders’ made in the year 1964, also directed by Godard.

Four years after Breathless, Jean-Luc Godard reconfigured the gangster film even more radically with ‘A Band of Outsiders’ (Bande à part). In it, two restless young men (Sami Frey and Claude Brasseur) enlist the object of both of their fancies (Anna Karina) to help them commit a robbery in her own home.

This audacious and wildly entertaining French New Wave gem is at once sentimental and insouciant, effervescently romantic and melancholy, and it features some of Godard’s most memorable set pieces, including the headlong race through the Louvre and the unshakably cool Madison dance sequence.

Both ‘Climates’ and ‘Once Upon A Time In Anatolia’ were directed by the noted Turkish filmmaker Nuri Bilge Ceylan in 2006 and 2011 respectively.

Ceylan daringly casts himself and his wife, Ebru Ceylan, in the lead roles of this poignant yet hard-edged modernist melodrama. During a beachside summer vacation, Isa (Nuri Bilge Ceylan), a struggling university lecturer, senses that his marriage to Bahar (Ebru Ceylan), a television art director, is falling apart, and, at his suggestion, they separate.

Lonely and adrift in Istanbul, he learns that Bahar has gone to Turkey’s rural, tradition-bound East to work on a film, and he heads off to find her. Ceylan’s long takes and brooding close-ups capture the faces, gestures, and longings of Istanbul’s aging bourgeois bohemians, as well as the moody nuances of actual and emotional weather. Under the guise of the universal theme of love and its mysteries, Ceylan offers a glimpse of harsh and unresolved local particulars.

The second film ‘Once Upon A Time In Anatolia’ is a rigorous tale of a night and a day in a murder investigation. Police, prosecutors, a doctor and the murderers themselves try to locate a buried body through one long night in the Anatolian steppes. The Film won the Grand Prix prize at 2011 Cannes Film Festival.