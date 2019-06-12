Mumbai: He is a lover boy, a stupendous martial arts expert and a self-made superstar. On the other hand, his wife is a star kid, a beautiful actress, a talented blogger and designer, an amazing homemaker and now the author of a popular book.

Yes, none other than theKhiladihimself, Akshay Kumar, and his better half, Twinkle Khanna. Let us take you through their love journey and the real reason why the two got married. So, read on to know all about their love-filled journey.

The two first met during a shoot for Filmfare magazine, in Mumbai, where Akshay developed an instant crush on Twinkle. In one of his interviews with Filmfare, the actor confessed the same and said:

“I met Twinkle for the first time during a photo session with Jayesh Seth for Filmfare. I still have that photograph. Thank you Filmfare!”

However, it was actually during the shooting of their film,International Khiladi. Initially, Twinkle and Akshay did not think that they would reach this far in their relationship. Twinkle revealed that it all started as a fling. The two were shooting for a film together and had an outdoor schedule for around 15 days. And Twinkle thought that the fling would last for only 15 days. But eventually, the two fell for each other and as they say, the rest is history.

Well, according to this handsome hunk, more than Twinkle’s beauty, it was her qualities that attracted him to her. He even once said: “Twinkle is one of the most wonderful, talented and head strong women.’’

And, what was it that made Twinkle marry him? Well, on an episode of the popular TV show,Koffee With Karan, Akshay revealed that Twinkle was very confident of her upcoming release,Mela, in 2000. She was certain that it would do well and told him that in case the movie fails to create magic in the box office, she would marry him. Luckily for them, the movie flopped, and soon they got married.

The two got married on January 7, 2001, in designer duo as well as friends, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s residence, amidst a gathering of just 50 people, and that too in just two hours. Bollywood actor- Aamir Khan, politician- Amar Singh, renowned director- Dharmesh Darshan, were a few of the guests of this wedding. And, it took a lot of time for people to digest the fact that the two were actually married!

Now, the proud parents of two children, Aarav and Nitara, their love, support and respect for each other is what makes their relationship going.