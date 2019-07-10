The first semi-final of the World Cup 2019 stopped due to rain. As a result, the match between India and New Zealand was canceled. Both teams will now have to play again on the reserve day i.e. Wednesday.

Fans were seen disappointed following which funny filmy memes were buzzing around on social media. A user compared the World Cup to the famous scene of Bahubali, in which the trophy is somehow saved from the rain.

Another meme featured a still from Hrithik Roshan’s super hit film ‘Koi Mil Gaya’.

One user made fun of the Duckworth and Lewis method. Along with this, the user shared a picture of Nawazuddin Sidiqqui from the film ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’.

Another user shared a meme featuring actor Johnny Lever from the film ‘Phir Hera Pheri’.

Sharing a photo of Priyanka Chopra a user wrote,” Only Priyanka Chopra can save the match now.”

A user shared a picture from ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ and wrote, “This is how Indian fans are looking for the ICC for organizing the World Cup in the rainy season in England.”

