Mumbai: When will Sunil Grover reunite with Kapil Sharma on the set of India’s biggest laughter TV show of all time? While this question is yet to be answered, some recent developments might be taken as a hint towards the return of people’s favourite, Dr Mashoor Gulati.

Since the day Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover split following their mid-air altercation in 2016, fans of both the actors have been urging them to re-collaborate for the most loved Sony’s ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.

After several failed attempts to bring back Kapil and Sunil, Bhaijaan Salman Khan has reportedly broken the ice. Reports were also there that Salman had convinced Sunil to reunite with Kapil putting aside differences and qualms. But the actor had then cited that he was busy shooting for the recently released Bhaijaan’s blockbuster movie, ‘Bharat’.

As Salman Khan is the producer of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, speculations are now rife that Sunil might return to the show soon as Bharat is already released and now roaring at the box office.

Kapil Sharma had earlier in an interview with India Today said, “He (Sunil Grover) is my friend but he has some film commitments. He is working in Salman Khan’s Bharat, besides Patakha is also ready. I had met him and discussed the concept of the show… As soon as he (Sunil) gets free from his commitments, he will join the show as it will go long…”

When asked about his return to ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, the ‘Gabbar’ actor had also earlier replied,” Time will tell, God will tell.” Though there are no official confirmation related to the reunion of the two great actor-comedians, fans are still keeping their fingers crossed.