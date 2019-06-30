New Delhi: Kicking off celebrations to mark two years of the GST implementation, the Finance Ministry will Monday come up with further reforms in the indirect tax system with introduction of new return system, rationalisation of cash ledger system and a single refund-disbursing mechanism, among others.

Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur will preside over the event alongside key secretaries and officials of various departments, the Finance Ministry said in a release Sunday.

The introduction of GST was a game changer for the Indian economy as it has replaced multi-layered, complex indirect tax structure with a simple, transparent and technology-driven tax regime. The ministry said it will introduce the new return system on a trial basis from July 1 and on mandatory basis from October 1. “Sahaj & Sugam returns for small taxpayers are proposed,” the ministry informed.

With regards to single cash ledger, the government will rationalise the ledger in such a manner that earlier 20 heads are merged into five major heads, the ministry stated. There is only one cash ledger for tax, interest, penalty, fee and others.

A single refund-disbursing mechanism will come into play wherein the government which sanctions refund disburses all four major heads of refunds namely CGST, SGST, IGST and Cess.

“Threshold limit of Rs 40 lakh is offered of suppliers of goods as per the choice of states. Introduction of composition scheme for small service providers up to an annual turnover of Rs 50 lakh with a tax rate of six per cent, electronic invoicing system in a phase-wise manner for B2B transactions is proposed to be introduced and GST Appellate Tribunals are being established at various state headquarters and area benches also,” a statement from the ministry said.

The goods and services tax (GST) was implemented through a gala ceremony held in the central hall of Parliament at midnight of June 30, 2017 and came into effect from July 1, 2017.

The government said GST has integrated India into a single common market by breaking barriers to inter-state trade and commerce. During the course of the past two years, the government brought in various changes in the GST system both with regard to quantum of taxes and inclusion and exclusion of items (goods and services).

At the event, a book on ‘GST for MSME’ will also be released. Also the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs’ officers who have put in hard work in the implementation of GST will be awarded ‘GST Commendation Certificates’ by Thakur, the release informed.

PTI