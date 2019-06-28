Bhubaneswar: Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari Friday presented the state’s annual Budget for 2019-20 financial year in the state Assembly estimating a total expenditure of Rs 1, 39,000 crore.

The Administrative Expenditure is estimated at Rs 57,310 crore including salaries, pension, interest payment and maintenance of capital assets, while the Programme Expenditure is estimated at Rs 74,600 crore including for government and public sector undertakings.

This apart, the outlay for Disaster Response Funds has been estimated at Rs 4,600 crore. Transfers from state to local bodies and development authorities will have an outlay of Rs 6, 490 crore.

The state government announced interest-free crop loan upto Rs 1 lakh and earmarked Rs 800 crore for the purpose. “Rs 540 crore allocated for completion of 20,000 deep bore wells; govt targeting 1000 community lift irrigation points at a cost of Rs 400 crore,” said the Finance Minister.

Total budgetary allocation for Health and Family Welfare department has been increased by 10 per cent to Rs 6,828 crore during 2019-20, the minister said.

Pujari also presented a Rs 20,714-crore Agriculture Budget for 2019-20 financial year.