Los Angeles: Actors Finn Cole, Anna Sawai, and Vinnie Bennett are the newest additions to ‘Fast & Furious 9’ cast.

Justin Lin, who was at the helm of franchise’s third, fourth, fifth and sixth installments, is directing the new film.

Cole, best known for playing Michael on ‘Peaky Blinders’, recently starred as Joshua ‘J’ Cody on ‘Animal Kingdom’.

Sawai’s biggest cinematic outing was 2009’s ‘Ninja Assassin’, whereas Bennett is well known for his performances in films such as ‘Ghost in the Shell’ and ‘Human Traces’.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the details of their characters are under wraps.

Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges are also returning to the action series, with new entrant John Cena.

PTI