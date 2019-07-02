Rampur: An FIR has been registered against Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Azam Khan for allegedly making derogatory remarks against BJP leader Jaya Prada.

Ten other SP leaders have also been named in the FIR which was lodged Monday on a complaint filed by Akash Saxena, a BJP leader from here and an associate of Jaya Prada.

The complainant alleged that, Azam Khan while addressing the electorate June 30 for the first time since his win in the Lok Sabha elections had used foul language against Jaya Prada.

The FIR has been registered under Section 294 (obscene acts) and 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 66 in the Information Technology Act.

During the Lok Sabha elections, too, Khan was banned from campaigning for 72 hours by the Election Commission for his remarks against the veteran Bollywood actress.

“I brought her (Jaya Prada) to Rampur. You are a witness that I did not allow anyone to touch her body. It took you 17 years to identify her real face but I got to know in 17 days that she wears khaki underpants,” Khan had said in an election rally.

Azam Khan won from Rampur Lok Sabha after defeating Jaya Prada, who fought on a BJP ticket.

IANS