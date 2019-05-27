Basudevpur: More than 15 students had a narrow escape when fire broke out at their Anganwadi centre at Gadeibindha Mahalik sahi of Bideipur panchayat under Basudevpur block in Bhadrak district Monday.

Sources said, the mishap occurred when the gas was being lit for cooking. In hindsight, some believe that the cooking gas might have been leaking.

Even as the students escaped unhurt, all the documents were reduced to ash.

The centre had been running from a rented thatched house. Meanwhile, supervisor Rukmani Mahalik returned visiting the spot after CDPO Janaki Das directed an enquiry into the incident.

PNN