Sundargarh: Fire broke out in the strongroom of Mardikar Bhawan here near the counting centre for Rajgangpur Assembly seat Thursday 1pm, disrupting the counting.

Smoke was seen coming out of the strongroom while counting was going on there.

Fire services personnel reached the spot after being intimated.

Superintendent of police Soumya Mishra and Collector Rashmita Panda are on the spot.

Prima facie, short circuit is said to be the reason behind the incident.

The counting has been temporarily put on hold.

PNN